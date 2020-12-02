Unable to travel to Sabarimala? Here's how you can now get 'Swamy Prasadam' delivered to your home

In light of these constraints, it might interest you to know that devotees of Lord Ayyappa can now get the Sabarimala 'Swamy Prasadam' delivered to your house. According to the official government website of the Kerala Post, the Department of Posts has entered into an agreement with the Travancore Devaswom Board for booking and delivery through Speed Post.

According to a Twitter post shared by DD News, around 9,000 orders have been booked till date. Incidentally, the booking can be done at any departmental Post office in India through the e-payment system of India Post.

Packaged in a carton box, the kit will contain one packet of Aravana, ghee, turmeric, kumkum, vibhoothi and Archana Prasadam. It costs Rs. 450. You can use the order form given on the Kerala Post website to begin the process. This form however is not submit-able, one has to download and print it out for submission.