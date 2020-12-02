Unable to travel to Sabarimala? Here's how you can now get 'Swamy Prasadam' delivered to your home

The COVID-19 pandemic has played spoilsport to even the best laid travel plans. While the lockdown that had dominated news headlines in the first half of the year made commute a near impossibility, even today, people are being urged to stay home and maintain social distancing protocols. As such many public spaces, including several temples have remained shut. Many devotees have also found themselves unable to visit religious sites due to restrictions imposed by local governments.
Take Kerala's Sabarimala Temple for example. While the temple opened its doors in mid-November for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, only a maximum of 1000 pilgrims will be allowed to visit per day. They have to possess a recent COVID-19 negative test, and follow all relevant protocols.
In light of these constraints, it might interest you to know that devotees of Lord Ayyappa can now get the Sabarimala 'Swamy Prasadam' delivered to your house. According to the official government website of the Kerala Post, the Department of Posts has entered into an agreement with the Travancore Devaswom Board for booking and delivery through Speed Post.
According to a Twitter post shared by DD News, around 9,000 orders have been booked till date. Incidentally, the booking can be done at any departmental Post office in India through the e-payment system of India Post.
Packaged in a carton box, the kit will contain one packet of Aravana, ghee, turmeric, kumkum, vibhoothi and Archana Prasadam. It costs Rs. 450. You can use the order form given on the Kerala Post website to begin the process. This form however is not submit-able, one has to download and print it out for submission.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)