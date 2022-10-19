UN Secretary-General Guterres: Diversity is the richness that makes India stronger

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres | File

UN Secretary General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said India is at a decisive moment with an unprecedented opportunity to lead by an example for resilience and an advocate of sustainable development, global financial reforms and climate justice.

"As an elected member of the human rights council India has a responsibility to shape global human rights and promote rights of individuals including minority communities. India’s voice on the global stage can only get authority and credibility from a strong commitment through inclusiveness and respect for human rights also at home. The Indian model of plurality is based on simple and profound understanding. Diversity is a richness that makes India stronger,’’ said Guterres.

The UNSG furter said, ‘’The diverse rights of every Indian is not a guarantee but it must be nurtured, renewed and strengthened every day’’. The Indian model of plurality is based on a simple but profound understanding: diversity is a richness that makes your country stronger.

This could be done by “practicing the values of Mahatma Gandhi, by securing and upholding the rights and dignity of all people, especially the most vulnerable, by taking concrete action for inclusion, recognizing the enormous value and contributions of multicultural, multi-religious and multi-ethnic societies, and by condemning hate speech unequivocally,” he said.

Guterres also stressed the need for protecting the rights and freedoms of journalists, human rights activists, students and academics, and ensuring the continued independence of India’s judiciary. ‘’This is the India that the world has celebrated. I urge Indians to be vigilant and to increase your investments in inclusive, pluralistic, diverse communities and societies,’’ he said.

Guterres’ observations are important as India has faced criticism from UN bodies in the recent past over its treatment of Muslim minorities in India, specifically against the backdrop of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the abrogation of Article 370, brought into effect in 2019.

Guterres hailed India’s contribution to tackling climate change especially because of its plans to accelerate deployment of renewables and energy transition partnerships. ‘’This will benefit millions, reduce pollution, energy poverty and climate crisis. India’s International Solar Alliance and Disaster Resilience Structure is quite noteworthy,’’ he said, adding that there is a need for an historical pact between developed and emerging economies whereby developed countries can strongly support financial and technical resources to emerging countries to effectively tackle climate change,’’ he noted.