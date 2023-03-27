WATCH: Umesh Pal's mother tears up, wants gangster Atiq Ahmed to be hanged: 'I will be satisfied when he dies' |

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case was shot on Feb 24 outside his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Former MP Atiq Ahmed, his brother Khalid Azim and ex-MLA Ashraf were named as the prime accused in the Raju Pal murder case, while it is also alleged that Atiq was behind planning Umesh Pal's murder too.

Mourning over her son's death and demanding death penalty for the gangster who killed her son, Umesh Pal's mother, Shanti Devi said, "...We will accept the Court's order but I want to say that I will be satisfied (Atiq Ahmed) when he dies, just like he murdered my son..."

Atiq Ahmed has to be produced in a special court tomorrow for the verdict in a kidnapping case. Atiq Ahmed is among the accused who will be produced in court.

Atiq is being transported from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail to UP's Prayagaraj Jail

Atiq Ahmed on Sunday was taken out by a 45-member team of Uttar Pradesh police from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail where he was lodged and is currently en route to Prayagraj jail.

Earlier on Sunday, Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said that Atiq is to be produced before a court on March 28 in connection with a kidnapping case, the verdict of which is slated to be pronounced on the same day.

"Court has fixed March 28 as the date for the pronouncing the verdict in an old kidnapping case...All the accused have to be produced before the Court in this matter. To produce Mafia Atiq Ahmed before Court, an accused in this case, a Police team has been sent to Sabarmati jail," the Commissioner said.

Atiq to be jailed in high-security barrack

DG (prisons) Anand Kumar said that preparations have been made for Atiq in the Prayagraj jail. The jailed politician will be kept in a high-security barrack with a round-the-clock CCTV camera for surveillance.

"Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed will be kept in isolation in a high-security barrack at the jail. His cell will have a CCTV camera. Jail staff will be chosen and deployed on the basis of their records, they will have body-worn cameras," Kumar said.

"Prayagraj Jail office and Jail HQ will monitor round the clock through a video wall. DIG Jail HQ is being sent to ensure all the arrangements at Prayagraj Jail," he added.

As per the UP police's detailed plan for the trip, they have chosen a route that passes through Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri and Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi to bring back the gangster. The journey will take more than 30 hours.