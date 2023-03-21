Umesh Pal murder case: Prayagraj police arrests five persons; arms, ammunition, cash recovered

Admin

Prayagraj: The Prayagraj police on Tuesday said that it has arrested five people in the murder case of advocate Umesh Pal and two police personnel.

The arrested persons has been identified as Niyaz Ahmed, Mohd Sajar, Kaish Ahemd, Rakesh Kumar and Mohd Arshad Khan alias Arshad Katra.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma informed that they have recovered five pistols, five country-made guns, one magazine and a total of 112 pieces of ammunition. It has also recovered six mobile phones and a total of ₹2.25 lakhs has been seized from all the five.

The police have also seized ₹72.37 lakhs form the office of jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed after inputs received from the accused.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP MLA Rajupal murder case, was assassinated in front of his home in UP’s Prayagraj in February. Ateeq Ahmed is the prime accused in the case.