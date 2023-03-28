Umesh Pal murder case: No SC relief for Atiq Ahmed; top court asks gangster-politician to approach High Court

Atiq Ahmed | ANI

Supreme Court refused to entertain Atiq Ahmed's plea seeking protection, don't want to be shifted to UP jail. The top court asked Atiq Ahmed's lawyer to move High Court with his grievances.

The gangster-turned-politician had filed petition in the Supreme Court raising apprehensions of danger to life on being shifted to Uttar Pradesh jail in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Aitq Ahmed to be produced before Prayagraj court today

Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf will be produced in a Prayagraj court in connection with a kidnapping case of Umesh Pal. Pal, a witness of BSP MLA Raju pal murder, was killed last month in an attack alleged orchestrated by the Samajwadi Party leader and his brother.

The brothers were brought to the Naini Central Jail here on Monday, after long road journeys from two separate prisons. Security has been tightened in the court premises as well as the jail complex where the accused are lodged.

Ahmed was shifted to Sabarmati jail in 2019 after SC order

Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MP from Phulpur, was shifted to the Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat in June 2019 following a Supreme Court order after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of real estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in prison in Uttar Pradesh.

He is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the Umesh Pal murder case, police said.

This is breaking story, further details awaited.