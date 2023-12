ULFA signs peace deal | X/@ANI

The pro-talk faction of ULFA or United Liberation Front of Assam on Friday, December 29, signed a tripartite Memorandum of Settlement pact with the Centre and the Assam government. The historic peace deal was signed in Delhi in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

(This is breaking news. More details shall follow.)