UK to fly 9500 nations back home by charter flights from 11 cities

Over 9500 British nationals have already been taken home and the remaining are being sent according to a waiting list prepared on the basis of location and booking date.

Based on the number of British nationals in India, this is likely to be one of the largest charter flight operations by the UK in response to the pandemic. As many as 35,000 British nationals are currently in India and over 20,000 have communicated to the British High Commission that they wished to return to the UK at the earliest.

UK Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon said, “We know this is a difficult time for British travellers and there is great demand for these flights. This is a huge and logistically-complex operation, and we are working tirelessly with the Indian Government and state authorities to help more British travelers get home.”

Those wishing to go home have been advised to comply with lockdown restrictions, avoid moving location and follow the advice of the local authorities. They have also been advised to be prepared for the possibility that restrictions could be extended.

The British High Commission has been maintaining close daily contact with the Government of India and local authorities to facilitate ground travel of those who are flying back. As ground travel is restricted due to lockdown requisite permissions are being arranged.