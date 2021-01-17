UK invites PM Modi to attend G7, says Boris Johnson may visit India ahead of summit

The British government has chosen an English village on the coast of Cornwall as the site for the next annual summit of leading industrial nations, saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the June event to promote a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summit in June will address shared challenges, from beating coronavirus and tackling climate change, to ensuring that people everywhere can benefit from open trade, technological change and scientific discovery.

"The Prime Minister will use the first in-person G7 summit in almost two years to ask leaders to seize the opportunity to build back better from coronavirus, uniting to make the future fairer, greener and more prosperous," Boris Johnson's office said in a statement.

In the statement, Johnson said that the G7 has long been the catalyst for decisive international action “to tackle the greatest challenges we face”.

"As the most prominent grouping of democratic countries, the G7 has long been the catalyst for decisive international action to tackle the greatest challenges we face," the Prime Minister said, as quoted in the statement.

The G7 group includes the world's seven leading democratic economies -- UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union.

The UK, which formally left the EU on December 31, 2020, as part of the Brexit process, will assume in February the pro tempore presidency of the UN Security Council and later this year will host the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 and a global education conference aimed at getting children in the developing world into school.

(Inputs from ANI)