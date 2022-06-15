UIDAI plans linking birth, death data to Aadhaar

UIDAI plans linking birth, death data with Aadhaar |

The Unique Identification Authority of India ( UIDAI) is preparing to launch two ambitious pilot programmes aimed at preventing the misuse of Aadhaar and deepening its reach countrywide.

As per reports from ET, soon new-born infants receive a temporary Aadhaar number to be renewed with biometric data on attainment of majority.

The report said that it will also integrate its data with death registration records to prevent misappropriation of government benefits by using Aadhaar numbers of deceased citizens.

The allocation of a UIDAI number at birth will ensure that children and families benefit from government programmes and no one is left out of the social security net,” said one official cited above.

