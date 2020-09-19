UGC NET 2020: How to download your admit card on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The admit cards for those who will soon appear in the University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test (NET) have now been displayed on the official website along with the exam schedule. This is for the June/September examination.

As per the website, the admit cards for the examination to be held on 24.09.2020 and 25.09.2020 have been displayed. For others, the same shall be displayed on the NTA website soon.

Here's how you can download the admit card.

Step 1:

Go the official website for the examination (ugcnet.nta.nic.in) and click on the 'download admit card' link at the bottom of the page. You can also click here for the direct link to download admit card.

Step 2:

Enter your application number and date of birth and the required captcha to log in.

Step 3:

Download the admit card and keep a copy with you for future reference.