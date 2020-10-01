UGC NET 2020: Admit cards for remaining papers to be released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in soon

The admit cards for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for the remaining papers will be released soon.

The candidates will be able to download the admit cards on the official website at ucgnet.nta.ac.in.

Today the exam was conducted for English subject. It was held in two shifts. UGC NET will be held till November 5.

On behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC), the National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Assistant Professor Both, in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Here's how you can download the admit card.

Step 1:

Go the official website for the examination (ugcnet.nta.nic.in) and click on the 'download admit card' link at the bottom of the page. You can also click here for the direct link to download admit card.

Step 2:

Enter your application number and date of birth and the required captcha to log in.

Step 3:

Download the admit card and keep a copy with you for future reference.