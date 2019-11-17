UGC increases fellowship grants for SC, OBC and minority candidates

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released an official notification that says that the fellowship amount awarded to SC, OBC, and minorities will be increased. The notification was released by the official UGC website on November 7, 2019.

The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, has announced an increase in the fellowship grant for the following fellowships:

•National Fellowship for SCs (NFSC)

•National Fellowship for OBCs (NFOBC)

•Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF)

The grant has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 31,000 per month for a junior research fellowship and from Rs 28,000 to Rs 35,000 per month for senior research fellowship. The revised rates will be implemented from January 1, 2019.

According to the notification, “The HRA at the revised rate of 8%, 16%, and 24% is allowed as per Government of India norms as applicable in the city/location where the research fellow is pursuing research.”