Udupi Washroom Video Row: District Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To 3 Students Involved In Controversy

Udupi (Karnataka): Three students from Udupi's private paramedical college, who filmed their batchmate's video in the washroom, have been granted anticipatory bail by the district court on Friday. The bail comes after the accused students surrendered themselves in front of the court.

A case was registered against Shabanaz, Alfia and Aaliya, three students of the Muslim community who made the video, and against the management board of Netrajyoti under the charge of evidence destruction. Various cases were registered under sections 509, 204, 175,34. With this, the police registered the case in the background of huge opposition from BJP leaders, many Hindu organizations and women across the state and will start the investigation.

FIRs Filed Under Various Offences

According to the police, one of the FIRs was filed against the three girls and the management of the college administration for allegedly filming a private picture of a person and deleting the said video.

The second case is linked to the uploading of an edited video on YouTube channels. The video was posted allegedly on a Twitter handle, which the police alleged was used to spread fake news and offensive and communal hatred on social media.

A case was filed at the Malpe police station for attempting to cause harm to harmony, police said, adding that the matter will be probed.

After the FIR was registered against the students, the police, who started the investigation, gave the mobile phone where the video was recorded to the college management. Regarding the incident, the police seized the mobile phones from the college management. The students escaped from the police for fear of arrest. After this, the students who surrendered directly to the district court through their lawyers obtained anticipatory bail.

