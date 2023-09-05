 Udhayanidhi Anti-Sanatan Remark: 262 Eminent Personalities Write To CJI To Take 'Suo Moto Cognisance Of His Hate Speech'
The letter urged "suo moto cognisance of hate speech made by Udhayanidhi Stalin that could incite communal disharmony and sectarian violence".

New Delhi: The row over Udhayanidhi Stalin's controverisal and derogatory remark on Sanatan Dharma made during an event in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Sunday (September 3) in which the DMK leader compared Sanatan Dharma to a disease and said that it should be eradicated has led to 262 eminent personalities write a letter to Chief Justice of India, CJI DY Chandrachud, urging "suo moto cognisance of hate speech made by Udhayanidhi Stalin that could incite communal disharmony and sectarian violence".

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

