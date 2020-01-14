'Udayanraje has no option but to surrender before the BJP': NCP accuses former MP amid book row

The NCP on Tuesday lashed out at BJP leader and former MP Udayanraje Bhosale for not speaking against the ruling party at the Centre amid a controversy over a book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Maratha warrior king Shivaji.

Bhosale, a direct descendant of the legendary monarch, was an NCP Lok Sabha MP before crossing over to the BJP last year and losing his Satara seat in the subsequent bypoll.

A book written by BJP functionary Jay Bhagwan Goyal, titled "Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi", has been criticised by opposition parties as a sycophantic effort that demeans the legend of one of history's most formidable empire builders.