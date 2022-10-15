e-Paper Get App
Udaipur: BJP MP marks Karwa Chauth with two wives, photo goes viral; netizens wonder if Hinduism allows polygamy

Udaipur: BJP MP marks Karwa Chauth with two wives, photo goes viral; netizens wonder if Hinduism allows polygamy

Meanwhile netizens wondered if a Hindu can legally be married to more than one woman at the same time.

Updated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 02:55 PM IST
Amidst videos of married men being caught with shopping with girlfriends on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, an image showing BJP MP from Udaipur marking the festival with two wives has stunned netizens. Identified as Arjunlal Meena, the man was seen celebrating the moon sighting ritual in a viral photo.

The politician's wives happen to know each other. Not just that, he two named Meenakshi and Rajkumari are reportedly sisters.

Meanwhile netizens wondered if a Hindu can legally be married to more than one woman at the same time. Taking to Twitter, a netizen questioned over the viral photo, "But under Hindu marriage Act, Hindu can not have two wives. How BJP MP Arjunlal Meena two wives?"

Meanwhile, another user suggested on the microblogging platform that "Single partner is not compulsory for tribals as many tribes have negative population growth..."

However, according to the Indian law and its Hindu Marriage Act, the people following the religion are prohibited from polygamy or have multiple wives at one instance. As per reports, since Meena belongs to a tribal background, he has been eligible for an exemption from the stated Hindu Marriage Act.

