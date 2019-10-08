UCEED and CEED 2020 application forms to be released tomorrow

A recent update says the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will release the UCEED and CEED 2020 application form online on the 9th of October 2019. Candidates appearing for the exam are expected to regularly check the website for latest updates.
Steps to download the UCEED and CEED forms online:
Step 1: Visit the official websites www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2020/ and www.ceed.iitb.ac.in/2020/
Step 2: Click on the UCEED, CEED Application Form 2020 link
Step 3: Read the instructions
Step 4: Download the application form accordingly.
Important dates for the UCEED and CEED forms:
Releasing date of application form 2020- October 9, 2019
Last date for registration of UCEED and CEED 2020- November 9, 2019
Last date for filling the application form with late fees- November 16, 2019
UCEED and CEED 2020- January 18, 2020
Latest changes in the UCEED and CEED exam patterns by IIT Bombay are:
The number of questions in the paper has been reduced.
The marking scheme has been altered.
The marking scheme of part A has been changed.
Nationals and foreigners, all are eligible to appear for the test. Please check the UCEED Eligibility criteria for the same.
The paper will be marked out of 300 marks, divided into three sections in the English language and the candidates will be allotted three hours to attempt the paper.
The details regarding UCEED 2019 Exam Pattern have been tabulated below:
Mode- Online
Number of questions- 80
Number of sections- 3 sections (Numerical Ability, Multiple Select Type and Multiple-Choice Type)
Exam duration- 3 hours
Marking Scheme- Section A and Section B: +4 marks, Section C: +3 marks
Negative marking- In section C only: -1 marks
UCEED 2019 Marking scheme:
UCEED 2019 is conducted for a total duration of 3 hours for 300 marks questions, which are well distributed in three parts. Section A comprises questions related to numerical ability. Section B comprises multiple select questions so there can be more than one correct answer. One needs to use a virtual keyboard to feed in the answers. The marking scheme for both the sections remains the same.
Section| Marks per correct answer| Negative marking
A 4 0
B 4 0
C 3 1
Conducting Body: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay under the supervision of UCEED Admissions Committee, 2019
Mode of Exam: Computer Based Test
Medium of Exam: English
Duration of Exam: 3 hours
Type of Questions: Numerical Answer Type; Multiple Select Questions; Multiple Choice Questions
Sections: 3
Courses Offered: Bachelor Degree in Designing
Number of Seats: 115
