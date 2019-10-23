Uber to provide pick-up and drop services for 210 Delhi metros stations

Delhi Metro commuters’ life to get easier than ever before. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has brought in Uber, the private cab aggregator, to improve the metro station’s last-mile connectivity. Metro commuters will soon be able to use Uber services from dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones at 210 stations—DMRC has 274 stations—across the national capital.

DMRC has signed a three-year contract with Uber. Delhi has become the first in Asia and ninth in the world where Uber has launched its transit journey planning feature. The new feature was launched on Tuesday and is now available as an option on the app in Delhi.

DMRC managing director Mangu Singh said, “The new initiative, which integrates public transport with mobility operator like Uber, will certainly boost first- and last-mile connectivity solutions for around six million passenger journeys taken on the Metro system. We have provided several solutions to improve last-mile connectivity.”

Talking about the new feature, Uber chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi said, “The way people use the public transport (system) is changing and through partnership with cities and transit authorities, like DMRC, Uber’s technology can help millions of people make smart, shared mobility choices.”

The new feature will help people in planning their travel. DMRC along with Uber is also developing model stations where there will be facility for cabs, charging station for e-vehicles, with all components of multi-modal integration to provide seamless travel options to commuters.