UAE Serves Vegetarian Meals To PM Modi, No Egg Or Dairy Products In Menu

Abu Dhabi: During his one-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was served a vegetarian lunch prepared in vegetable oils, without any egg or dairy products.

A full vegetarian meal was prepared at the banquet hosted by the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in honour of PM Narendra Modi. The full vegetarian lunch had begun with a salad made of harees (wheat) and dates with local organic vegetables.

The starters were grilled vegetables with masala sauce followed by the main course which would include black lentil and local harees (wheat) with cauliflower and carrot tandoori.

The dessert served in the lunch was a selection of seasonal local fruits. All meals were vegetarian and prepared with vegetable oils and contained no egg or dairy products.

During his meeting with UAE President Zayed Al Nahyan at the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace, PM Modi said that he is very glad to come to Abu Dhabi and meet the President.

"I feel like I am at my second home. I thank you for the cordial welcome you gave to me and my delegation," said PM Modi.

Recalling last year's visit, when the UAE President received PM Modi at the airport, PM Modi said, "Last year during my visit, you yourself came to the airport to meet me. There cannot be a greater proof of affinity than the respect that you have given to me. I have always received brotherly affection from you and have always felt your commitment to policies."

PM Modi further said that in the last few years, relations between India and UAE have expanded because of a huge contribution from the UAE side.

"In the last few years, our relations have expanded and there is a huge contribution from your side. Your vision and clear thinking is the biggest strength for this nation. That is why everyone looks at you like a true friend," PM Modi added.

PM Modi received a dazzling welcome in UAE as the iconic Burj Khalifa was lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag. As a part of the light-and-sound show the skyscraper also showcased PM Mod's picture, followed by "Welcome Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The Prime Minister had emplaned for the UAE on Saturday after concluding his two-day visit to France. PM Modi called his France visit "memorable", adding that it was more remarkable as he participated in the Bastille Day celebrations. He also expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France for their warmth and hospitality.

