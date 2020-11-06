U-turn: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa allows use of green firecrackers

Bengaluru: Hours after announcing a decision to ban sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appears to have taken a U-Turn.

A single page letter addressing the people of the state was released by the Chief Minister's Office on Friday, indicating that people are allowed to sell and use green firecrackers during Diwali.

He maintained that Karnataka had taken all steps to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. "We have taken steps to ban firecrackers during this Deepavali but people can use green firecrackers, if they want to," he said.

Yediyurppa further said that the state government had taken every possible step to organise several major festivals in a most subdued manner and even now it is appealing again to its people to opt for simple celebrations instead of grand celebrations.

"We are taking such steps only in the interest of the people's health," he signed off.

Chandigarh imposes indefinite ban

Acting tough ahead of Diwali, the Chandigarh administration on Friday imposed ban on bursting crackers till further order. The decision comes under the Disaster Management Act.

"In exercise of the powers conferred on the undersigned as Chairperson of the Disaster Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority, hereby orders, a complete ban on sale or use of crackers of any kind, throughout the Union Territory of Chandigarh," says an order signed by Advisor Manoj Parida.

424 kg firecrackers seized, 2 arrested

Days ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Police has seized 423.8 kg firecrackers that were stored or sold without licence and booked and arrestd two persons in this regard in West and Outer-North Districts, a senior police officer said on Friday.

In first case, Special Staff from West police district conducted a raid after a secret information that one Sanjay was holding a huge illegal stock of firecrackers for sale at his shop in Raghubir Nagar.

Sanjay Kumar, 47, a resident of Raghubir Nagar in Khayla area, was apprehended from his shop. He is allegedly involved in four other cases.

A total of 414.6 kg of illegal firecrackers and explosive were seized from him.