Two UP policemen allegedly rape woman in hotel room

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two unidentified policemen in a hotel room near a railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district.

According to reports, the incident took place on Thursday after which the woman informed her family members. The FIR was registered in the matter on Friday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including gang rape at the Gorakhnath police station.

SSP Gorakhpur, Sunil Kumar Gupta said: "The girl is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. She has made serious allegation of rape by two policemen. During investigation we found that the hotel has CCTV footage and have also taken the statement of the guard. We are investigating the matter and action will be taken soon."

He further said that it appeared, prima facie, that the woman went to the hotel room willingly with some men. "However, a probe is underway and culprits will be arrested soon," the SSP added.

No arrests have been made so far in this connection.

Meanwhile, the woman told local reporters that both the policemen thrashed her and accused her of being involved in prostitution.

She claimed that she requested them to leave her but they beat her and raped her. Later, they asked her to go home in an auto rickshaw.

The survivor also said that she will be able to identify the hotel room where the crime took place as well as the two policemen who allegedly raped her.

The woman said she runs coaching classes at her home and her father is a labourer.

The opposition parties have mounted a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath government on the issue.

The Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Purvanchal Sena staged a sit-in demonstration at the office of the District Magistrate on Saturday demanding suspension of all staff members of the Gorakhnath police station. They also demanded a magisterial probe into the matter.

Gorakhpur is the home district of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.