e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Two ‘unidentified bags’ found in Trilokpuri, says Delhi PoliceIndia records 2,82,970 new COVID-19 cases, 441 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,961
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 03:36 PM IST

'Nothing suspicious': Police clears air on two unidentified bags found in East Delhi, says its a 'case of bag lifting'

The two unidentified bags found in the Trilokpuri area of the city had sparked bomb scare.
FPJ Web Desk
Delhi east DCP Priyanka Kashyap | ANI

Delhi east DCP Priyanka Kashyap | ANI

Advertisement

Delhi Police has cleared the air around two unidentified bag found in Trilokpuri area in East Delhi.

After the probe, Delhi east DCP Priyanka Kashyap concluded that it was a case of bag lifting and nothing suspicious was found on the spot.

"A PCR call was received regarding two unidentified bags. Our teams reached the spot and found that nothing suspicious is there. It's a case of bag lifting. We've identified the person and will handover the belongings," she told to news agency ANI.

The two unidentified bags found in the Trilokpuri area of the city had sparked bomb scare. The police reached the spot and undertook the investigation following which nothing suspicious was found.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 03:33 PM IST
Advertisement