'Nothing suspicious': Police clears air on two unidentified bags found in East Delhi, says its a 'case of bag lifting'

Delhi Police has cleared the air around two unidentified bag found in Trilokpuri area in East Delhi.

After the probe, Delhi east DCP Priyanka Kashyap concluded that it was a case of bag lifting and nothing suspicious was found on the spot.

A PCR call was received regarding two unidentified bags. Our teams reached the spot and found that nothing suspicious is there. It's a case of bag lifting. We've identified the person and will handover the belongings: DCP (East), Delhi, Priyanka Kashyap pic.twitter.com/A17LyWZzzH — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2022

"A PCR call was received regarding two unidentified bags. Our teams reached the spot and found that nothing suspicious is there. It's a case of bag lifting. We've identified the person and will handover the belongings," she told to news agency ANI.

The two unidentified bags found in the Trilokpuri area of the city had sparked bomb scare. The police reached the spot and undertook the investigation following which nothing suspicious was found.

