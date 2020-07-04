Two TMC supporters killed in clash with alleged SUCI workers in West Bengal; several others injured

In another incident in the state, police officials of Khayrasole Police Station in Birbhum district on Saturday morning recovered the bloodied body of a person from Ranipathar village. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Shishir Bauri. His home is in Amajola village of Birbhum district.

There were marks on his head and ear. The victim’s family claimed that he was shot and killed in what they termed a conspiracy theory. Police have started an investigation to find out more details.

Shishir Bauri was called by some people allegedly to have a picnic on Friday night, his family claimed. Bauri’s body was found in an empty farm in a nearby village, a kilometre away from his house. The family claims that he was killed by people from the grassroots.

According to the police, the deceased was allegedly accused of planting a bomb at Khayrasole Police station.