Two sadhus murdered inside temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar: Here's what we know so far

On Tuesday, two sadhus were found murdered inside a temple at Pagona village of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh.

The murder came to light when people reached the temple on Tuesday morning and saw the blood-soaked bodies. According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Jagandas, 55, and Sevadas, 35. One person has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. Their bodies were found by the villagers inside the local Shiva temple.

A police official told news agency ANI, the two priests used to live here at the temple. One person named Murai alias Raju who is a cannabis addict and who frequently visited the temple apparently took away a 'chimta' (tong) for which he was chided by the priests. For that, he killed them using a sword. Villagers also spotted Murari going outside the village. The accused was arrested two kilometres from the village where he was found in an inebriated state.