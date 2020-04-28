Two sadhus killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar, accused arrested

On Monday night, two sadhus were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar district. The accused were nabbed by the police this morning.
According to reports, the accused had altercation with sadhus over stealing their ‘chimta’ (tongs). The priests were attacked with a sharp-edged object. The arrested man was under influence of some toxic substance when the murder took place.
Their bodies were found by the villages inside the local temple. As per a report by Live Hindustan, the sadhus have been identified as Jagdish or Rangidas (55) and his disciple Sher Singh (46).
This comes days after, two sadhus and their driver were lynched by a huge mob outside near Palghar in Maharashtra. The incident occurred on April 16 night when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district.
The trio were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves. The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).
(Inputs from Agencies)
