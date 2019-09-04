Two Pakistani citizens affiliated with LeT held in Jammu and Kashmir: Army

Addressing a press conference here, Dhillon said: "Today we are here to share some instances of terrorism being sponsored and attempts by Pakistan to disrupt peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley, especially after August 5." He said as Pakistan is desperate to infiltrate maximum terrorists into the Valley, all the launch pads as of now are full, infiltration attempts are being made every day."

"In one such attempt on August 21, we have apprehended two Pakistani nationals. Two Pakistani citizens who belonged to proscribe terrorist outfit LeT were apprehended live by the Indian Army." Security was beefed up in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5.