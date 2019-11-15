Two narcotic smugglers held, 10 kg cannabis seized

Jammu: Two inter-state narcotic smugglers were arrested and 10 kg of cannabis was seized from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, officials said.

A police party during surprise checking of vehicles on the highway at Jakhani Chowk intercepted one Hyundai Verna car. During its search, 10 kg of cannabis was found, SSP, Udhampur, Rajiv Pandey said.

Two car occupants -- inter-state narcotic smugglers Sheikh Abdul Latief and Shial Karim Desai -- were arrested and the cannabis seized, the SSP said. A case was registered at police station Udhampur and further investigation is on, he said.