Two nabbed in snatching case involving PM Modi's niece

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two men for snatching the handbag of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Damyanti Ben Modi,

Two men had wrenched the handbag from Damayanti Ben's grasp when she was alighting from an auto-rickshaw Saturday morning in North Delhi's Civil Lines area. The bag contained Rs 56,000, two mobile phones, some documents and other valuables.

Based on a complaint by her, police registered a case and later identified the two snatchers.

Gaurav alias Nonu (21) was arrested from Sonipat in Haryana where he was staying at a relative's house, while Badal (22) was arrested from Sultanpuri here later in the evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said.

Gaurav is a resident of Sadar Bazar but sometimes stayed in Nabi Karim, Pahargang, while Badal stayed in Sultanpuri, police said.

The snatching incident had taken place soon after Damayanti Ben reached Delhi from Amritsar at around 7 a.m. at the Gujrati Samaj Bhawan in Civil Lines area, a senior police officer said. She had a flight to Ahmedabad in the evening.

