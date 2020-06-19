Two Maharajas in Rajya Sabha – Scindia and Digvijaya set to relive royal rivalry in Upper House

These Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh were not the usual ones, as it saw 2 former Maharajas, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh enter Rajya Sabha.

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and congress's Digvijaya Singh both are descendants of erstwhile royal families of Gwalior and Raghogarh respectively. Both the royal families did not share friendly relations in history. The rivalry remained unchanged as Jyotiraditya Scindia's father the late Madhavrao Scindia never shared a good bond with Digvijaya Singh. And when the young Scindia entered the politics of MP, he also did not get along with Digvijaya Singh and both of them continued to be each other's arch-rivals even when they were in the same party. Thus, it is believed that Digvijaya Singh kept no stones unturned to side-line Scindia from MP's politics by using his clout. After facing months of negligence from the MP congress, Scindia then joined BJP in March 2020.

When Scindia left congress, many people claimed that he left because he was denied ticket for the Rajya Sabha by the party leadership. If one considers this as a fact, Scindia, by defecting, indeed achieved his target of getting elected to the upper house today.

This time both Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh looked set to sail through Rajya Sabha Election easily. However, the political stakes for the duo were very high, as the upper house poles gave them a chance to revive their politics in MP after losing in general elections 2019.