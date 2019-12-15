Two killed as car crashes into tree in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: An elderly man and his younger brother were killed, while their driver was injured after their car crashed into a roadside tree in Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 11 am near Kosrangi village under Khallari police station area, they said.

The victims, Gautamchand Bhansali (61) and his younger brother Sushil Bhansali (55), were heading to Khariar Road town in neighbouring Odisha to attend some rituals following the death of their relative there, a local police official told PTI.

Both were natives of Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh. While Gautamchand was the director of a school in Rajnandgaon, his younger brother was a businessman, he said.

"When their car was close to Kosrangi, around 100 kms from capital Raipur, the driver Dinesh Sahu lost control and the vehicle rammed into a roadside tree. The Bhansalis died on the spot, while the driver suffered injuries," he said.

Sahu was later admitted to a hospital in Mahasamund.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post- mortem, the official said, adding that a case has been registered.