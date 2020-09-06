Two killed as bomb blast shakes West Bengal's Kamarhati

On Sunday, two people were killed as a bomb blast shook the Kamarhati area in West Bengal. The blast took place in the afternoon outside a police station.
According to sources, the whole area was shaken by the sound of a bomb blast near one Anwar Hossain's house in the Golighat area of Kamarhati. Two young men at the scene were injured in the bombing and declared dead upon arrival at the Sagar Dutta Medical College.
Kamarhati is a city and municipality of the North 24 Parganas district and is located close to Kolkata. As per a PTI update that quotes the police, the crude bombs that had been kept in a shanty had exploded.
While police investigations continue, prima facie reports suggest that the two may have been making the bombs in the house when the explosion took place.
Days earlier, in nearby Bhatapara, crude bombs had been hurled close to the residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh.
