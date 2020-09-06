Two killed as bomb blast shakes West Bengal's Kamarhati

On Sunday, two people were killed as a bomb blast shook the Kamarhati area in West Bengal. The blast took place in the afternoon outside a police station.

According to sources, the whole area was shaken by the sound of a bomb blast near one Anwar Hossain's house in the Golighat area of ​​Kamarhati. Two young men at the scene were injured in the bombing and declared dead upon arrival at the Sagar Dutta Medical College.

Kamarhati is a city and municipality of the North 24 Parganas district and is located close to Kolkata. As per a PTI update that quotes the police, the crude bombs that had been kept in a shanty had exploded.

While police investigations continue, prima facie reports suggest that the two may have been making the bombs in the house when the explosion took place.