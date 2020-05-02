Two Indian Army soldier succumb to injuries as Pak violates ceasefire in J&K's Baramulla district

Two security personnel, who were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along Line of Control in Rampur sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, have succumbed to their injuries.

The ceasefire violation took place at around 3:30 pm on Friday.

Earlier on April 30, Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Poonch district.

It was earlier reported that three soldiers were injured as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday by resorting to unprovoked firing, according to a defence spokesperson.

"On 1 May 2020, at about 15.30 hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur Sector, District Baramulla," defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said in a statement.

He said three soldiers were injured in the ceasefire violation.

"Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," he added.