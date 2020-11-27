Two Indian Army jawans killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Rajouri

Two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Friday.

Prem Bahadur Khatri and Sukhbir Singh got critically injured in the firing and later succumbed to their injuries, informed Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO (Defence) told news agency ANI. "Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked CFV (ceasefire violation) on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector of District Rajouri (J&K) on 27 November 2020. Own troops responded immediately to the enemy fire. In the ensuing fire, two Jawans of the Indian Army Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh got critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries," read the statement.