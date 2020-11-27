Two Indian Army jawans killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Rajouri

Two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Friday.
Prem Bahadur Khatri and Sukhbir Singh got critically injured in the firing and later succumbed to their injuries, informed Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO (Defence) told news agency ANI. "Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked CFV (ceasefire violation) on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector of District Rajouri (J&K) on 27 November 2020. Own troops responded immediately to the enemy fire. In the ensuing fire, two Jawans of the Indian Army Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh got critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries," read the statement.
This comes a day after when a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the army was killed and a civilian injured as Pakistani troops shelled and fired on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
On Thursday, Indian Army Subedar Swatantra Singh was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. "Subedar Swatantra Singh was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," Indian Army said in a press note. Subedar Singh was a native of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Qasba and Kirni sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district at about 1:30 pm on Thursday.
