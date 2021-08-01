Two houses collapse in MP after heavy rain; six killed

New Delhi: Six people were killed and 4 others injured in separate house collapses due to heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa and Singrauli districts on Sunday, officials said.

In Rewa, a 35-year-old man, his 60-year-old mother and daughters, aged 7 and 8 years, were killed when their mud house collapsed in the morning, police officials said.

Eyewitnesses claimed the administration team could not reach the spot in time due to lack of a proper road connecting the village. A motorable road is about 3 km away from the village.

In neighbouring Singrauli district, a 10-year-old boy and his 3-year-old sister were killed when their mud house collapsed around 1am. Their parents and another minor sister were injured and undergoing treatment.