Two held for possession of drugs in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Two persons were arrested after they were found to be allegedly carrying drugs in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, the police said on Sunday.

A resident of Chansari village, Mukesh Sharma (19) was arrested at a check-post in Seund on Manikaran road after recovery of 918 gram charas from his possession on Saturday, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

Similarly Kewal Ram (24) of Bathad in Banjar tehsil was arrested after seizure of 10 gram charas from his possession at Bagipul-Jaon bifurcation road, he added.

The SP said Kewal Ram was going to Shrikhand pilgrimage. Separate cases have been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bhuntar and Nirmand police stations.