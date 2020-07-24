Two girls in troubled waters: MP girls get trapped after selfie attempt in river goes awry

A report quoted a police official saying, "A few girls came to this mountain river Pench, out of which 2 of them went inside to take a selfie. During that time because of rains, the river flow suddenly increased. They stood there for around 1 hour and showed courage. As soon as we were informed, we rescued them. Everyone is safe. They have been sent to a hospital as they were scared."

The videos of the incident were shared on Twitter and here's how Tweeple reacted:

A user wrote, "This s**t happens every damn year, these selfie crazy people have no brains risking their as well as lives of others for the sake of fake social media appreciation. Mama Ji @ChouhanShivraj should take some strict action against these to set an example.