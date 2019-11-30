Two girls gang-raped by 3 men in South Kolkata, two arrested

On Thursday, two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by two minor boys and a youth in his early 20’s in south Kolkata.

According to Zee News, Two minor girls, who beg outside the Kalighat temple in south Kolkata, were allegedly abducted and gangraped on the banks of Adi Ganga by two minor boys and another youth. The two minor girls were by three persons on the pretext of being given work and money but were abducted and taken to the Adi Ganga riverbank close to the Kalighat temple. Later, the three persons took turns to rape the minor girls.