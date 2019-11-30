Two girls gang-raped by 3 men in South Kolkata, two arrested

On Thursday, two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by two minor boys and a youth in his early 20’s in south Kolkata.
According to Zee News, Two minor girls, who beg outside the Kalighat temple in south Kolkata, were allegedly abducted and gangraped on the banks of Adi Ganga by two minor boys and another youth. The two minor girls were by three persons on the pretext of being given work and money but were abducted and taken to the Adi Ganga riverbank close to the Kalighat temple. Later, the three persons took turns to rape the minor girls.
A senior official of Kolkata Police told Zee News, “On Thursday, sometime in between 2-3 pm, the accused persons in furtherance to their common intension abducted the complainant and committed penetrative sexual assault upon the complainant and her friend at the bank of Adi Ganga near Machandi Ashram."
Two of the three accused persons have been arrested while one minor boy who committed the offence is still at large. The accused have been booked under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
