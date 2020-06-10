Two elephants in Patna become crorepatis

Moti and Rani, two elephants of 15 and 20 years, respectively have become crorepatis overnight. Their owner, Akhtar Imam of Janipur village near here transferred his real estate and bank balance in the names of two elephants. He went to the district registration office here on Monday got his entire property transferred in the names of Moti and Rani and the remaining in the name of his wife.

Elephants got a share of five bighas of land in the transfer deed. He declared the proceeds from the sale of his house would also go to the two elephants. He denied any share to his only son, alleging that he was a criminal and involved in shooting a guard at the Danapur Civil Court.

Imam has formed an NGO Erawat Organisation and said after his death, the NGO would take care of the elephants. The real estate transferred in the name of the elephants are valued at Rs 5 crore.

He said the transfer of real estates in the name of the elephants was a token of gratitude to them as they had saved his life. Once, criminals entered his house with pistols and attacked him. But, the two elephants became active and chased the criminals away, he recalled.

He said he was involved in elephants care since the age of 12.

Wild life lovers appreciated the action of Akhtar and said it was contrary to the brutal killing of an elephant in Kerala recently.