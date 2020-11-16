Two Deputy CMs in new Nitish govt? Here's what they said ahead of swearing-in

Even as Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term on Monday afternoon, his former Deputy will not be retaining his role. According to reports, BJP's Tarkishore Prasad, the MLA from Bihar's Katihar, will be replacing Sushil Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister.
Incidentally, a recent meeting had seen Prasad unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP party in Bihar. In all likelihood, he will not be assuming the position alone. As Prasad told ANI, "there are indications" that fellow BJP leader Renu Devi will also be taking oath as Deputy CM. The news also appeared to be confirmed further by her comments.
"It is a big responsibility. If people have elected us and trusted the NDA, we will work to meet their expectations," BJP leader Renu Devi said upon being asked if she will take oath as Deputy CM of Bihar later today.
While the BJP had, from the beginning of the election campaign, maintained that Kumar will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the NDA government in the state, many had remained skeptical in light of the JD(U)'s relatively poor performance in the polls.
This will be put to rest once and for all when Nitish takes oath on Monday afternoon.
Some have opined that Sushil Modi, who is reportedly headed to Delhi for a new post, is not too happy with the situation. In a tweet on Sunday the BJP leader had noted that "no one can take away the post of the worker".
""The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in the political life of 40 years that someone else might have not received it. I will discharge the responsibility that will be given to me," he had noted.
This in turn prompted fellow BJP leader leader Giriraj Singh to put out a post telling Sushil Modi that a person's status was not determined by their post.
"Respected Sushil ji, you are the leader, you had the post of Deputy Chief Minister, you will continue to remain the leader of BJP in the future as well, nobody's status is determined by the post he holds," Singh tweeted in Hindi.
