Two Deputy CMs in new Nitish govt? Here's what they said ahead of swearing-in

Even as Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term on Monday afternoon, his former Deputy will not be retaining his role. According to reports, BJP's Tarkishore Prasad, the MLA from Bihar's Katihar, will be replacing Sushil Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Incidentally, a recent meeting had seen Prasad unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP party in Bihar. In all likelihood, he will not be assuming the position alone. As Prasad told ANI, "there are indications" that fellow BJP leader Renu Devi will also be taking oath as Deputy CM. The news also appeared to be confirmed further by her comments.

"It is a big responsibility. If people have elected us and trusted the NDA, we will work to meet their expectations," BJP leader Renu Devi said upon being asked if she will take oath as Deputy CM of Bihar later today.