Two days after Pratap Bhanu Mehta’s exit, former CEA Arvind Subramanian resigns from Ashoka University

Two days after Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigned as a professor from the Ashoka University, former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian has also resigned from the Ashoka University, reported The Indian Express.

Subramanian, who is a noted economist and former Chief Economic Adviser had joined Ashoka University in July 2020 as a professor in the department of economics.

In his resignation letter accessed by the Indian Express, Subramanian wrote that he had been “devastated” by “the circumstances involving the ‘resignation’ of Professor Pratap Bhanu Mehta two days earlier.

"But that someone of such integrity and eminence, who embodied the vision underlying Ashoka, felt compelled to leave is troubling. That even Ashoka - with its private status and backing by private capital - can no longer provide a space for academic expression and freedom is ominously disturbing," Subramanian stated.

"Above all, that the University’s commitment to fight for and sustain the Ashoka vision is now open to question makes it difficult for me to continue being part of Ashoka," he added.