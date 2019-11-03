Two communities clash, one dead in Ballia

Ballia (UP): A man was killed and four others were injured when two groups belonging to different communities clashed in Jaipur village here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday when bikes of Sonu Chaurasia and Jamshed collided with each other, they said. Soon people belonging to both communities gathered on the spot and clashed, leaving 75-year-old Ramdhari Chaurasia dead and four others injured. Police have arrested six persons in this connection. Heavy police force has been deployed in the village, where the situation is now under control.

New Delhi: Come January 1, and Indian ships will prohibit on board a large number of single-use plastic products, including ice cream containers, hot dish cups, microwave dishes and potato chips bags. The decision has been taken in larger public interest by the Directorate General of Shipping following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 to "take the first big step" towards freeing India of single-use plastics. Not only a large number of single-use plastics will be prohibited to be used on board Indian ships but will also be banned in foreign ships when in Indian waters. The Directorate General of Shipping has come out with an order prohibiting a large number of single-use plastics in Indian ships and foreign ships in Indian waters from January 2, 2020.

Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two-day Himachal Pradesh's first global investors' summit this week that will see participating of Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Prahlad Patel and Anurag Thakur along with who's who from the industry and foreign investors. The investors' summit -- Rising Himachal -- from November 7 to 8 in Dharamsala aims to attract investment in the agri-business, food processing and post-harvest technology, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, tourism, hospitality and civil aviation, hydro and renewable energy, among others, sectors, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Sunday. "During the summit, we plan to provide a platform to bring together heads of the state, leaders from the corporate world, policymakers, development agencies, heads from institutions of international repute and academia from across the world to further cause of socio-economic development in the state," he told the media.