Two children among 17 killed after three houses collapse in rain-hit Tamil Nadu

Chennai: As many as 17 persons including two children died after three houses collapsed after a large compound came crashing in Mettupalayam, about 50 kms away from Coimbatore in western Tamil Nadu on Sunday night. Many parts of the State including Chennai have received heavy rains over the past few days.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel used bull dozers to clear the debris and recover the bodies of the victims, most of whom were asleep when the tragedy occurred. Following the incident, the Coimbatore District administration urged the Tamil Nadu Disaster Relief Force at Coonoor in nearby Nilgiris to remain on alert.

Coimbatore Collector inspected the spot of the tragedy and said an investigation would be carried out by the police into the incident.

Meanwhile, relatives of the victims and local people staged a protest in front of the Government Hospital where post-mortems were being done, seeking enhancement in compensation to Rs 20 lakh.