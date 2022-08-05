e-Paper Get App

Monsoon session: Centre introduces two bills in Lok Sabha

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh introduced the Bill seeking substantive provisions to allow the CCI to address the needs of new-age markets.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 04:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and the Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Rao Inderjit Singh, tabled two Bills in the Lok Sabha.

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, which seeks structural changes in the governing structure of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The CCI has in recent times ordered probes as well as passed various orders with respect to alleged unfair business practices in the growing digital market.

The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill was also introduced in the Lower House of Parliament.

