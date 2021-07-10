Two arrested, six UP cops suspended as NCW takes note of viral video that showed SP worker's sari being pulled

Days after a video of a Samajwadi Party worker being manhandled by rivals went viral, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident. The video which sparked off a furious reaction on social media platforms had taken during filing of nominations for block panchayat polls.

According to reports, the woman was a proposer for a SP candidate. She had been trying to enter the nomination centre when rival party men snatched the candidate's nomination papers to stop her from filing them on time and even yanked on her sari. The incident took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

As accusations continue to fly, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the Director-General of Police seeking immediate intervention. "After the Commission's letter to the DGP, the two men were arrested and six cops were suspended," the NCW said.