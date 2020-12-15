Two arrested for raping woman in Maharashtra's Jalna

Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman at a farm in Jalna district of Maharashtra on December 11, police said.

The accused, Sudhir Suryavanshi andShriram Bankar, had circulated the clip of the incident on social media, an official said.

"The incident occurred last Friday when the victim woman was working at a farm in Tirathpuri village in Ghansawangi tehsil of the district," she said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and criminal intimidation, and under the Information Technology Act.