Two arrested for posting girls’ photos in porn sites

Bengaluru: Over 30 girl students in Bengaluru had the horror of their life when they found their photos splashed across pornographic websites.

The students then formed a collective called Bangalore Students Community and shot off a letter to the police saying “College students are feeling vulnerable and were worried about their social spaces." The police arrested Ajay Rajagopal and Vishkath in Bengaluru. They were charged under sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act, said Kuldeep Jain, DCP, Central Crime Branch.

Vishkath, a college student, used to chat using a girl’s name with Rajagopal (37). They indulged in dirty talk but never met. Vishkath started sharing images of girls and Rajagopal would upload them on porn website. "The motive for uploading images was to harass the girls. There was no involvement of money," said Jain.

The CCB has got the webpages removed by writing to legal agencies. "All the pages have been brought down. None of the information is available now. We got the IP addresses of the accused and cracked the case in 2-3 days," a CCB official said.

Both the accused were produced in the court and are in police custody.