Two Arrested for Cheating And Extortion Of Chhattisgarh Government Officials

Chhattisgarh Police apprehended two individuals on Tuesday for allegedly cheating and extorting money from four state government officials by impersonating officers from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Acting on specific information, both suspects were brought from Maharashtra to Raipur.

Ashwani Bhatia (54) and Nishant Ingade (24) have been arrested for their involvement in the criminal activities, according to Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Chandrakar.

Earlier this year, officials from the state's excise and environment conservation board had filed cases of cheating and extortion with the police, prompting the investigation.

Using mobile number analysis, the authorities tracked down the suspects in Amarawati, Maharashtra.

Upon their arrest, the culprits confessed to extorting Rs 5.30 lakh each from two officers of the environmental conservation board in Chhattisgarh.

They also admitted to cheating and extorting money from five officials, including four from Chhattisgarh, in recent incidents, accumulating a substantial sum of money.

Furthermore, the suspects revealed that they had duped and extorted numerous bureaucrats in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, New Delhi, and other states across the country by impersonating officials from central probe agencies.

The police are continuing their investigation into the case, as stated by the senior police official.