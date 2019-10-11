You are in power and you want them to condemn? Twitter slams RS Prasad for asking liberals to ‘empathise and criticise’ Murshidabad murders

On Thursday, Twitter users ripped apart Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for ‘condemning the Murshidabad murders’ and asking ‘liberals to empathise’.
He wrote: “Deeply condemn this barbaric act of murder of RSS worker, his wife and child in West Bengal. Hope liberals will find it ghastly enough to empathize with the bereaved family if not condemn and criticise it outrightly.”
This led to a sharp rebuke from several Twitter users who wondered who was in the government at the centre. Unusually, the condemnation came from both ends of the political spectrum.
One user wrote: “Deeply condemn this incompetent act of just condemning the barbaric act of murder of RSS worker, his wife and child in WB Hope those in power will find it ghastly enough to bring justice to the bereaved family and make India safe instead of just whining on Twitter.”
Another pointed out: “Minister for Law and Justice blaming 'Liberals' for not condemning the #MurshidabadHeinousCrime.”
Another said: “And you are in power and want Liberals to condemn it .. that’s it .. your job is over .. what nonsense.”
Another noted: “BJP leaders lining up to embarrass themselves begging their opponents to show empathy for them.”
A primary school teacher, his wife and 8-year-old son were hacked to death by "unidentified miscreants" inside their residence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday.
Tuesday's triple murder in Murshidabad district took on a political colour on Thursday with the BJP targeting the Mamata Banerjee government over the killings and its ideological mentor RSS claiming the teacher was its supporter.
The BJP and the RSS said the school teacher Bandhu Gopal Pal was not their active member but at times he took part in the weekly 'milan' programmes organised by the Sangh.The 35-year-old teacher, his pregnant wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan were found lying in pools of blood at their house at Jiaganj in Murshidabad on Tuesday, the last dayof the Durga Puja festival.
