Twitterati react to 'chicken biryani to conversion therapy' Hindu-Muslim teen romance thread

A 12-tweet-long Twitter thread by a user named Tanvi S on her experience dating a Muslim boy in school has people coming up with their versions.

The Twitter user, Tanvi S shared a thread on how she started dating a ‘shy, studious and extremely decent’ Muslim guy with a Hindu best friend and a super sweet family who always wanted to feed her Biryani. The 12-tweet-long thread transforms from a romantic series based in the USA to a small-town girl trying to figure out whether it was love-jihad or just love.

The story traces all the highs and lows of any masala movie, Tanvi goes on to share about how once she was left alone in the house with the boyfriend who tried to make a move but didn’t and even apologized the next day filling in perfectly for the role of a shy, studious and extremely decent guy.

While many believed the story and hailed Tanvi as brave and Lorde Shiva as the ultimate saviour of all Hindus, many questioned the credibility and mocked Tanvi for spinning a fictional tale.