Twitterati hail Sundar Pichai's elevation as Alphabet CEO

California/New Delhi: Twitter users on Wednesday hailed the news about Sundar Pichai henceforth helming Alphabet, the parent company of Google, as well and posted congratulatory messages.
#SundarPichai trended with 2,688 tweets, with #Alphabet garnering 3,954 tweets.
Pichai wrote on @sundarpichai: "I'm excited about Alphabet's long term focus on tackling big challenges through technology. Thanks to Larry & Sergey, we have a timeless mission, enduring values and a culture of collaboration & exploration -- a strong foundation we'll continue to build on".
The post got 2.1K retweets and 13.3K likes.
One user wrote: "Congratulations Sundar ! Very well deserved. Every founder dreams of a team mate like you. Best wishes".
One user remarked 'Pride of India', to which another replied that Pichai was now an American citizen.
One post read: "Incredible news! The world will change for the better, one Alphabet at a time :) Congratulations".
Another well-wisher wrote: "Let me join the crowd in congratulating you! Hope @Google will bring affordable and accessible edtech solutions to the remote rural and tribal schools in developing countries under your leadership. #atisundar".
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)